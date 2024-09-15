Left Menu

BJP Labels Kejriwal's Resignation Announcement as 'Confession of Crime'

The BJP has described Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign as Delhi Chief Minister as a 'confession of crime' and accused him of playing an 'emotional card'. They allege an internal conflict within AAP and term the resignation a PR stunt designed to mitigate the Supreme Court’s conditional bail restrictions.

The BJP on Sunday described Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of resigning from the post of Delhi Chief Minister as a 'confession of crime' and questioned whether it stemmed from infighting within his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party also dismissed Kejriwal's move as 'drama', claiming it was an emotional gambit to mask his necessity after the Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in the excise policy graft case.

When Arvind Kejriwal talked about resigning, it became a confession of his crime. He accepted that the charges leveled against him were such that he could not continue as Chief Minister,' remarked BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi during a press conference.

Trivedi questioned the timing of Kejriwal's resignation. He wondered why Kejriwal had not stepped down when he was initially arrested and suggested this raised suspicions of internal conflict within AAP. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva critiqued Kejriwal's call for early polls, highlighting that AAP failed to secure any seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Sachdeva claimed widespread corruption within Delhi's government departments under Kejriwal's administration and demanded the dissolution of the government with elections in November.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Kejriwal's resignation announcement as a PR stunt aimed at positioning his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, as the next Chief Minister. Poonawalla further alleged that Kejriwal's plan mirrored a 'Manmohan Singh-like system' similar to the one purportedly created by Sonia Gandhi in the UPA government.

