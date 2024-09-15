BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Kejriwal's Resignation as 'Political Theatrics'

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of engaging in 'political theatrics' and attempting to gain sympathy by resigning from his position. According to Ilmi, who once served alongside Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal's resignation is a calculated move as legal trials loom.

'Everyone knows there is a substantial scam,' Ilmi stated, emphasizing that chargesheets, witness testimonies, and tweaked policies indicate Kejriwal's and his ministers' involvement. She questioned the timing of Kejriwal's resignation, noting that it coincides with upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

'His resignation is aimed at garnering public sympathy as he cannot evade the law for much longer,' Ilmi argued. She added that the court holds proof of Kejriwal's involvement in the liquor scam and that the judiciary, not public opinion, will ultimately decide the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)