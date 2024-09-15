Manipur govt extends internet ban in five districts till Sep 20

The Manipur government on Sunday extended the internet suspension and mobile data services in five districts till September 20. The State's Home Department released an order extending the suspension of Internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bisnupur, and Kakching districts.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a ban on internet services in the state starting on September 10 for five days initially. The ban was supposed to end on Sunday, but due to the prevailing law and order situation, the government decided to extend it. On September 13, DIG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Manish Kumar Sachar visited Thangkanphai village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and Songpehjang relief camp in Saikul Hilltown and interacted with representatives of the Kuki community.

While speaking to ANI, DIG Sachar said that over 100 families are living in the relief camp, and they don't have any demand except to get back to their normal lives. Meanwhile, on September 12, the Indian Army, and Manipur Police, in a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force, recovered significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other warlike stores in the Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific information, in the Maulsang area of Churachandpur District, the Army along with Manipur Police and CRPF recovered one 7.62mm AK Series Assault Rifle with the magazine, three medium-sized countries improvised mortar (Pompi), and other war-like stores. (ANI)

