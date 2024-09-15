Kejriwal to Resign as Delhi CM Amidst Political Storm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he will resign after two days, pledging not to stay in office unless given a 'certificate of honesty' by the public. The move, seen by critics as a 'political drama,' was hailed by supporters as a necessary step for early elections.

The announcement has ignited speculation on who might succeed Kejriwal, with potential candidates including his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Minister Atishi. This development has added fuel to an already charged political atmosphere in Delhi.

Furthermore, Kejriwal's call for early elections necessitates a formal explanation to the Election Commission, outlining the reasons behind this demand.

