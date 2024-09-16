Former President Trump Safe After Second Assassination Attempt
Former President Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while playing golf in Florida. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended by Secret Service agents. Routh, a 58-year-old from North Carolina, has a history of conflicts with law enforcement and recent social media posts showed changing political allegiances.
Former President Donald Trump is safe following an alleged assassination attempt, according to the FBI. The incident occurred while Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, two months after another attempt in Pennsylvania.
Secret Service agents protecting Trump confronted a man brandishing an AK-style rifle. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh from North Carolina, was arrested.
The suspect has a troubled history with law enforcement and has made social media posts showing varied political views. Trump has not changed his schedule and plans to address supporters soon.
