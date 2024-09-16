Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will be eradicated permanently. He criticized the National Conference-Congress alliance for their stance on releasing terrorists and restoring Article 370. Shah emphasized that the BJP will safeguard the region's interests.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would be permanently eradicated, making sure it never resurfaces in the Union territory.
Speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, Shah lambasted the National Conference-Congress alliance, accusing them of plotting to release terrorists and restore Article 370 if they form the government. This, he declared, would not be possible under the Modi government.
Shah emphasized that this election is a decisive battle between the BJP and the other parties. He reassured the public that the BJP would protect the interests and reservations of Pahari and Gujjar communities. Shah's visit, his second to Jammu within two weeks, also aimed to shore up support for BJP's candidate, Sunil Sharma.
