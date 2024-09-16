Secret Service Foils Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump While Golfing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is safe after the Secret Service thwarted an assassination attempt while he was golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI confirmed the attempt after agents opened fire on a gunman hiding in bushes near the property, law enforcement officials stated.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward. Routh left an AK-47-style rifle and other items behind. The incident comes just two months after another shooting attempt at a Trump campaign rally.

This attack has sparked concerns over the level of protection for Trump, who, as a former president and current candidate, receives limited but targeted Secret Service security. The incident underscores the heightened threats during a volatile campaign season.

(With inputs from agencies.)