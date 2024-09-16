Left Menu

Farmers Demand Fair Price: BKS Stages Protests for Higher MSP

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged protests in Madhya Pradesh, demanding an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for soyabean from Rs 4,892 to Rs 6,000 per quintal. The protests received a strong response from farmers across 55 districts. The BKS warned of intensified actions if their demands are not met.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), affiliated with the RSS, organized protests across Madhya Pradesh on Monday, demanding an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for soyabean from the Rs 4,892 per quintal approved by the state government to Rs 6,000.

This protest comes just days before the state Congress's planned agitation on September 20, which also seeks an MSP hike for soyabean. State BKS president Kamal Singh Anjana noted that sit-in protests and demonstrations in all 55 districts received an overwhelming response from farmers.

In memoranda submitted to collectors, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BKS demanded an MSP of Rs 6,000 for soyabean, Rs 2,700 for wheat, and Rs 3,100 for paddy. The BKS warned of gheraoing CM Yadav's residence if the farmers' issues are not resolved.

