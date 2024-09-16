Left Menu

Attempted Assassination Sparks Controversy; Suspect's Ukraine Links Under Scrutiny

Ryan Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, visited Kyiv in 2022 to support Ukraine. Ukrainian officials deny connections with him, warning of possible Russian propaganda. Media outlets identify Routh, and FBI offers no comment. Routh's involvement in Ukraine remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:02 IST
Ryan Routh, suspected in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, visited Kyiv in 2022 to support Ukraine. Ukrainian officials deny any links with him, warning that Russia might exploit his actions for propaganda.

Media outlets including CNN, Fox News, and The New York Times have identified Routh, 58, from Hawaii, as the suspect, citing anonymous law enforcement sources. The FBI has declined to comment, and Reuters has not independently confirmed his identity.

Routh's public remarks and appearances in Kyiv indicate his support for Ukrainian fighters, although his involvement remains unverified. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the assassination attempt, and officials continue to investigate Routh's role.

