Election Dynamics in Sirsa: BJP Withdraws Candidate

Rohtash Jangra, the BJP candidate for Sirsa, has officially withdrawn his nomination, suggesting the party may back Gopal Kanda, leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP). This strategic shift aims to secure a 'Congress-mukt Haryana,' according to Jangra.

Kanda, seeking re-election from the Sirsa Assembly seat, has been a key supporter of the BJP-led state government for the past five years. Jangra emphasized that the decision is in the best interest of state development.

The BJP will now contest 89 out of the 90 Assembly seats in the upcoming Haryana polls, mirroring the Congress, which has left one seat for CPI(M). The electoral battle intensifies as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term, while a rejuvenated Congress aims to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments.

