Lukashenko Pardons 37 Convicted of Extremism Amidst Speculation

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 37 prisoners convicted of extremism. This brings the total to 115 pardoned since July. Human rights groups and diplomats welcome the move but doubt its sincerity, pointing out that approximately 1,400 political prisoners remain. Analysts speculate Lukashenko's motives may include mending ties with the West.

Updated: 16-09-2024 18:33 IST
Lukashenko Pardons 37 Convicted of Extremism Amidst Speculation
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree to pardon 37 people convicted of crimes related to 'extremism,' according to state news agency Belta. The pardons were announced just before a national holiday, raising the number of pardoned opposition figures to 115 since July.

The decree includes six women, pensioners, disabled individuals, and those with chronic illnesses, as reported by Lukashenko's press service. Analysts speculate Lukashenko aims to improve relations with the West and avoid Belarus' total dependence on Russia.

While human rights groups and Western diplomats welcome the releases, they argue that significant change is yet to come as around 1,400 political prisoners remain. Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994, denies the existence of political prisoners in Belarus.

