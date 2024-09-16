Amit Shah Blasts Farooq Abdullah Over Army-Terror Links Remark, Vows To Eradicate Terrorism
Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of making unfounded allegations about the Indian Army's links with terrorists. Shah vowed to eliminate terrorism and emphasized the government's efforts to strengthen local security forces. He also criticized the NC-Congress alliance, warning voters of jeopardizing regional security.
Home Minister Amit Shah has fiercely criticized National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of making baseless claims about the Indian Army's connections with terrorists, describing the remarks as a desperate attempt to win elections.
During a public rally in Kishtwar, Shah underscored the Modi government's ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism and fortify local security systems. He mentioned the restructuring of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Special Police Officers (SPOs) while promising to eliminate terrorism for generations to come.
Shah also took aim at the NC-Congress alliance, contending that their plans could undermine regional security. He assured voters that the government's focus remains on eradicating terrorism, maintaining the abrogation of Article 370, and protecting reservations, while commending BJP candidate Shagun Parihar's dedication and familial sacrifices.
