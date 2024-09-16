Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar's Handling of Bihar's Law and Order
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state's poor law and order situation, accusing him of being deaf and mute to the issue. Yadav also highlighted rampant corruption in government departments, particularly in the ongoing land survey process.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, criticizing his handling of the state's law and order situation, which he described as 'deteriorating' and accusing him of turning a deaf ear to the issue.
Yadav further alleged rampant corruption within government departments, citing the ongoing land survey as a prime example where officials are reportedly extorting citizens. He called for a simplification of the entire process to curb the malpractice.
The Bihar revenue and land reforms department recently initiated a state-wide land survey to streamline land records, with the Chief Minister directing officials to expedite and complete the process by July 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
