Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar's Handling of Bihar's Law and Order

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, criticizing his handling of the state's law and order situation, which he described as 'deteriorating' and accusing him of turning a deaf ear to the issue.

Yadav further alleged rampant corruption within government departments, citing the ongoing land survey as a prime example where officials are reportedly extorting citizens. He called for a simplification of the entire process to curb the malpractice.

The Bihar revenue and land reforms department recently initiated a state-wide land survey to streamline land records, with the Chief Minister directing officials to expedite and complete the process by July 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)