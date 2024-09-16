Left Menu

Union Minister Alleges Rahul Gandhi Conspiracy Against Reservation

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to end reservation in India during a meeting in Gurukamal. He urged BJP workers to expose Congress's alleged lies and highlighted the BJP government's achievements over the past ten years. Elections in Haryana are impending.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to end reservation in India. Meghwal made these comments at a meeting of party officials at the BJP office in Gurukamal.

Addressing the gathering, Meghwal alleged that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress used threats and deceit to convince the SC, ST, and OBC communities that the BJP would abolish the Constitution and end reservation. He claimed that ending reservation is the true agenda of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Meghwal emphasized the importance of BJP's continued governance for Haryana's development, noting that elections are slated for October 5. He urged party workers to expose Congress's alleged falsehoods and highlight the BJP's achievements under Modi and Nayab administrations over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

