AIP Candidate Joins National Conference Amid Electoral Shifts in Pulwama

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) candidate for the Pulwama assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir joined the National Conference on Monday, just one day after his party extended its support to a former Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) member running for the same seat.

AIP, led by Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, announced an alliance with former JEI members on Sunday, confirming that AIP would back JEI-supported candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama. In return, JEI would support AIP candidates throughout Kashmir.

Iqbal Sofi, initially AIP's candidate for the Pulwama assembly seat, made the switch to the National Conference in the presence of former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Sofi stated that while he remains on the ballot due to the close timing of the elections, he now encourages voters to support the National Conference candidate instead.

