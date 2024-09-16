Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt Raises Security Questions

Ryan Routh, a 58-year-old man, was charged with two gun-related crimes after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course. Authorities reported that the suspect, found with a rifle hiding in the bushes, posed a significant threat.

The incident raises pressing questions about security measures, as it occurred just two months after another alarming attempt on Trump's life. The Secret Service is under intense scrutiny, following the resignation of its former director and a call for greater security resources.

Trump directed blame at President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, linking their rhetoric to the assassination attempt, although authorities have yet to determine the motive. The Secret Service is expected to receive increased resources and personnel in response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)