Khattar Urges Haryana Residents to Scrutinize Congress' Promises

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged Haryana residents on Monday to question the ''tall promises'' made by the Congress during elections, accusing the party of backtracking on its commitments.

In Congress-ruled states, the party has failed to deliver on promises due to a lack of funds, Khattar said while addressing an event in Rohtak, Haryana. The state goes to the polls on October 5 with results declared on October 8. He urged the public not to be misled by Congress' claims and to demand accountability.

Khattar expressed confidence that the ruling BJP would secure a third consecutive term in Haryana, accusing Congress of spreading falsehoods and attempting to abolish the Constitution. In addition, he accused Rahul Gandhi of advocating for the abolition of reservations abroad, arguing that Congress aims to strip rights from the common man.

Addressing industrialists, businessmen, doctors, advocates, and intellectuals in Rohtak, Khattar contrasted BJP's governance with that of Congress, stating that business operations were plagued with corruption under Congress' rule. He claimed BJP has ended such practices and created a favorable environment for industry and business.

(With inputs from agencies.)