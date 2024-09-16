Left Menu

Khattar Urges Haryana Residents to Scrutinize Congress' Promises

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged Haryana residents to question the Congress' election promises, accusing the party of backtracking on commitments in Congress-ruled states. Speaking in Rohtak, Haryana, Khattar expressed confidence in BJP's third consecutive term win and criticized Congress for allegedly misleading the public and promoting corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:19 IST
Khattar Urges Haryana Residents to Scrutinize Congress' Promises
Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged Haryana residents on Monday to question the ''tall promises'' made by the Congress during elections, accusing the party of backtracking on its commitments.

In Congress-ruled states, the party has failed to deliver on promises due to a lack of funds, Khattar said while addressing an event in Rohtak, Haryana. The state goes to the polls on October 5 with results declared on October 8. He urged the public not to be misled by Congress' claims and to demand accountability.

Khattar expressed confidence that the ruling BJP would secure a third consecutive term in Haryana, accusing Congress of spreading falsehoods and attempting to abolish the Constitution. In addition, he accused Rahul Gandhi of advocating for the abolition of reservations abroad, arguing that Congress aims to strip rights from the common man.

Addressing industrialists, businessmen, doctors, advocates, and intellectuals in Rohtak, Khattar contrasted BJP's governance with that of Congress, stating that business operations were plagued with corruption under Congress' rule. He claimed BJP has ended such practices and created a favorable environment for industry and business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024