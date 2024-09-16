Trump vs. Harris: A Timeline of the 2024 Presidential Election

Republican former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, are set to compete in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. A timeline of critical events between now and Inauguration Day in January spells out the key steps and dates.

On Oct. 1, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will debate Democratic rival Tim Walz in a CBS News-hosted event. Election Day follows on Nov. 5, but final results may take days, especially with potential mail-in ballot delays. Trump, facing sentencing in a Manhattan hush money case on Nov. 26, denies any wrongdoing.

Electors meet Dec. 17 to select the president and vice president. By Dec. 25, their votes must be received by the Senate President, currently Kamala Harris. The official count occurs on Jan. 6, 2025, overseen by Harris. On Jan. 20, the elected president and vice president are inaugurated during a formal ceremony.

