US Collaborates with Egypt, Qatar for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
The US is partnering with Egypt and Qatar to draft a new ceasefire proposal for the war in Gaza. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the importance of a viable proposal but did not provide a timeline. The focus is on achieving a mutually acceptable agreement between Israel and Hamas.
The United States is collaborating with Egypt and Qatar to draft a revised ceasefire proposal for the Gaza conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Miller did not specify a timeline for the proposal, which has been anticipated for several weeks. He emphasized that Washington aims to ensure the proposal is capable of facilitating an ultimate agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Efforts are ongoing to create a plan that both parties find acceptable, highlighting the US commitment to resolving the conflict.
