US Collaborates with Egypt, Qatar for Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

The United States is collaborating with Egypt and Qatar to draft a revised ceasefire proposal for the Gaza conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Miller did not specify a timeline for the proposal, which has been anticipated for several weeks. He emphasized that Washington aims to ensure the proposal is capable of facilitating an ultimate agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Efforts are ongoing to create a plan that both parties find acceptable, highlighting the US commitment to resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)