Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandits Seek Long-Overdue Action Amid Elections

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for assembly elections, the Kashmiri Pandit community calls for urgent action on long-standing issues such as unemployment and housing. Community leaders express frustration over unfulfilled promises. Despite strong ties with Muslim neighbors, Pandits call for increased government action, especially regarding employment and housing schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:13 IST
Kashmiri Pandits Seek Long-Overdue Action Amid Elections
  • Country:
  • India

With Jammu and Kashmir set to hold assembly elections on Wednesday, the Kashmiri Pandit community is making urgent calls for action on their long-standing issues of unemployment and housing.

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns. Babloo Ji Butt, a representative voice, expressed his frustration over unmet promises.

Despite these challenges, Butt emphasized that relationships between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim communities remain strong. However, he criticized the inadequate implementation of the Prime Minister's package, adding that many families are forced to live in rented accommodations due to unfinished housing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024