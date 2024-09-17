Kashmiri Pandits Seek Long-Overdue Action Amid Elections

With Jammu and Kashmir set to hold assembly elections on Wednesday, the Kashmiri Pandit community is making urgent calls for action on their long-standing issues of unemployment and housing.

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns. Babloo Ji Butt, a representative voice, expressed his frustration over unmet promises.

Despite these challenges, Butt emphasized that relationships between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim communities remain strong. However, he criticized the inadequate implementation of the Prime Minister's package, adding that many families are forced to live in rented accommodations due to unfinished housing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)