Macron Eyes Sejourne for EU Commissioner Role

President Emmanuel Macron has engaged in discussions with France's newly appointed prime minister, Michel Barnier, about nominating Stephane Sejourne for the position of EU commissioner for industrial strategy. According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the nomination could bring substantial expertise to the role.

Von der Leyen emphasized her confidence in Sejourne, stating, "I know Stephane very well from the European Parliament, we've worked very well together and I'm convinced that he will make a great European commissioner." Her endorsement underscores the capabilities and experience that Sejourne would bring to the commission.

If confirmed, Sejourne's appointment would mark a significant step in defining Europe's industrial strategy amidst evolving global dynamics and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)