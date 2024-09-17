Left Menu

Macron Eyes Sejourne for EU Commissioner Role

President Emmanuel Macron is in consultations with France's new prime minister, Michel Barnier, regarding the nomination of Stephane Sejourne for the EU commissioner for industrial strategy post. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong support for Sejourne, highlighting their successful collaboration in the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:25 IST
Macron Eyes Sejourne for EU Commissioner Role
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Belgium

President Emmanuel Macron has engaged in discussions with France's newly appointed prime minister, Michel Barnier, about nominating Stephane Sejourne for the position of EU commissioner for industrial strategy. According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the nomination could bring substantial expertise to the role.

Von der Leyen emphasized her confidence in Sejourne, stating, "I know Stephane very well from the European Parliament, we've worked very well together and I'm convinced that he will make a great European commissioner." Her endorsement underscores the capabilities and experience that Sejourne would bring to the commission.

If confirmed, Sejourne's appointment would mark a significant step in defining Europe's industrial strategy amidst evolving global dynamics and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024