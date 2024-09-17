CPI leader D Raja extends wishes to Atishi on becoming Delhi CM

CPI leader D Raja on behalf of his party congratulated Atishi for becoming the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday. "Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he is resigning as the Chief Minister. Once he resigns the party will have to choose another leader as the Chief Minister. I convey good wishes to Atishi on behalf of our party..." said CPI leader D Raja.

Meanwhile, other leaders also extended greetings to Atishi. CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali said, "Our best wishes are with her. We hope she does good work and try to fulfil the promises to the people of Delhi..." Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi to be his successor in a meeting of party MLAs. She was subsequently elected as leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party, as per sources.

Delhi LG VK Saxena said, "The CM (Arvind Kejriwal) is going to meet me at 4.30 pm and he is welcome. Atishi's name has been recommended. It is a legislative process. She has been chosen by the MLAs. She is also welcome..." Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today at 4:30 pm, after which Atishi is likely to take the oath.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced that he would resign and would not resume as the CM until the people of Delhi declared him "honest." He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections. The announcement by the 54-year-old leader came two days after he was released from the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The apex court also imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he must refrain from making public comments about the case and must attend all hearings before the trial court unless exempt. (ANI)

