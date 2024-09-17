Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra Fights Internal Opposition for Clear Majority in Elections
Facing criticism from senior party members, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra persists in his mission to secure a clear majority for the party in the next election. Despite allegations of 'adjustment politics,' he remains focused on uniting the party and leveraging his lineage to strengthen their position in the state.
Facing internal opposition, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra asserted that his goal remains to bring the party to power with a clear majority in the next election. He addressed criticisms and maintained that he is working in the party's best interest.
Rejecting allegations that he sidelines senior party members, Vijayendra emphasized his pride in being the son of veteran leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He denied any arrogance and highlighted his dedication to the party's growth.
Vijayendra addressed the criticisms head-on, including accusations from senior legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi. Despite their claims of 'adjustment politics,' Vijayendra remains committed to uniting the party and achieving electoral success.
