Prime Minister Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.

Siddaramaiah used the social media platform 'X' to convey his birthday wishes. He posted a picture with Modi, captioning it with heartfelt birthday greetings and wishes for good health and happiness.

The interaction reflects the ongoing camaraderie and gesture of goodwill between the leaders, highlighting the significance of such relations in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)