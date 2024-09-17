Indonesian President's Son Denies Misconduct Allegations Over Private Jet Use

Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, appeared before the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday to clarify his use of a private jet, strongly denying allegations of misconduct.

Kaesang stressed that he voluntarily met with investigators, explaining that he had 'hitchhiked' on a friend's plane rather than using his own resources.

The controversy comes amid national protests and political tension, as parliament retracted a proposed law enabling Kaesang to run in regional elections. The agency will determine within a week if any regulations were violated.

