Indonesian President's Son Denies Misconduct Allegations Over Private Jet Use
Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, recently visited the country's anti-corruption agency to address allegations about his use of a private jet. He denied any wrongdoing and clarified that he traveled on a friend's plane. The incident has sparked public outrage and led to a political controversy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST
Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, appeared before the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday to clarify his use of a private jet, strongly denying allegations of misconduct.
Kaesang stressed that he voluntarily met with investigators, explaining that he had 'hitchhiked' on a friend's plane rather than using his own resources.
The controversy comes amid national protests and political tension, as parliament retracted a proposed law enabling Kaesang to run in regional elections. The agency will determine within a week if any regulations were violated.
