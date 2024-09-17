Left Menu

Indonesian President's Son Denies Misconduct Allegations Over Private Jet Use

Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, recently visited the country's anti-corruption agency to address allegations about his use of a private jet. He denied any wrongdoing and clarified that he traveled on a friend's plane. The incident has sparked public outrage and led to a political controversy.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:40 IST
  • Indonesia

Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, appeared before the anti-corruption agency on Tuesday to clarify his use of a private jet, strongly denying allegations of misconduct.

Kaesang stressed that he voluntarily met with investigators, explaining that he had 'hitchhiked' on a friend's plane rather than using his own resources.

The controversy comes amid national protests and political tension, as parliament retracted a proposed law enabling Kaesang to run in regional elections. The agency will determine within a week if any regulations were violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

