Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Voting commenced for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first major political event in the Union Territory since Article 370 was repealed. In the first phase, 24 constituencies across seven districts participated, with over 23 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 219 candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:52 IST
Voting commenced on Wednesday for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first such exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Spread across 24 constituencies in seven districts, the elections mark a significant political milestone for the Union Territory.

Over 23 lakh voters are set to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents. The electorate comprises 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender individuals. Also notable are 1.23 lakh youth voters aged 18-19, 28,309 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and 15,774 elderly voters over 85 years old.

Security measures are robust, involving multiple forces such as CAPF, J-K Armed Police, and local police. Key candidates include Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Iltija Mufti, among others. The polling process is set to conclude at 6 pm, with subsequent phases planned for September 25 and October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

