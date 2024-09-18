Opposition Criticizes Assam Government Over Assam Accord Implementation

The Opposition Congress, on Wednesday, criticized the BJP-led Assam government, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of raising the Assam Accord issue to divert public attention from allegations of corruption involving his family.

In a joint press conference, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah contended that the state government's promise to implement 57 recommendations from the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee lacks foundation as only the central government is authorized to act on such matters.

Borah argued that the recommendations of the Assam Accord are beyond the state government's purview and criticized CM Sarma for not clarifying how the state plans to implement these clauses. He emphasized that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs holds the jurisdiction to enforce the Assam Accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)