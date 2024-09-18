Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Leadership Over Incitement Against Rahul Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and the RSS-BJP leadership of inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi. She condemned the verbal attacks and claimed they were well-planned. The Congress also filed a police complaint against BJP leaders for their statements targeting Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:38 IST
In a scathing criticism on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the entire RSS-BJP leadership of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to incite violence against Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting the increasing verbal and ideological attacks against Rahul Gandhi, Vadra questioned whether advocating for marginalized communities had become a crime in the eyes of the BJP. She warned that this organized campaign posed a severe threat to the nation's democracy.

Meanwhile, the Congress lodged a police complaint concerning recent statements from NDA leaders, alleging these remarks jeopardize Rahul Gandhi's security and disturb public peace amidst ongoing elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

