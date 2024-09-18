Karnataka CM Condemns BJP Leaders Over Threats to Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its leaders' inflammatory remarks against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. At a press conference, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's inability to accept Gandhi's growing popularity.

Siddaramaiah stated, "Rahul Gandhi is unconcerned about these false allegations and threats. The BJP is struggling to cope with his rising popularity. He comes from a patriotic family—his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated, and his father also perished in a bomb blast." He noted that a BJP leader had threatened that Rahul could face the same fate as Indira Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah further detailed that Minister of State Ravneet Bittu had referred to Rahul Gandhi as a terrorist, which incites BJP workers. He highlighted that on September 16, BJP ally and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue. "This is a direct threat to his life," he added. The Karnataka CM emphasized that strict action should be taken against such leaders.

Siddaramaiah demanded criminal cases be filed against the leaders making these remarks, stressing that the Congress party will not tolerate such threats. This follows Sanjay Gaikwad's public bounty offer and Ravneet Singh Bittu's earlier inflammatory statements.

