FIR Against BJP's Anil Bonde for Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

An FIR has been lodged against Anil Bonde, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, for allegedly inciting riots through controversial comments about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to the police.

Bonde stirred controversy with his remarks suggesting that Gandhi's tongue be singed for his ''dangerous'' comments on reservation, which he claimed hurt the sentiments of both 'bahujan' and majority communities.

The FIR followed a sit-in protest by Congress leaders, including Amravati MP Balwant Wankhede, MLA Yashomati Thakur, former Minister Sunil Deshmukh, and party workers at the city police commissioner's office, leading to charges of provocation and defamation being filed against Bonde.

