India Emphasizes Enhanced Military Preparedness Amid Border Tensions

India's military preparedness should be of very high order, ready to face both short and intense conflicts as well as long-duration wars, stated Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan amidst the prolonged border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

Gen Chauhan, speaking at a recent event, underscored the importance of operational readiness, modernization of the armed forces, transformation, and indigenization of military hardware as vital to enhancing national security. He indicated a rising global tendency to use force to manage conflicts, leading nations to reassess their national security strategies and amplify defense expenditure.

Addressing the foreign service attaches' conclave organized by the Defence Intelligence Agency, Gen Chauhan emphasized the preparedness for varying durations of conflict. He noted the ongoing efforts to bolster combat capabilities along the LAC with China amidst the prolonged standoff since May 2020. The relationship between India and China deteriorated significantly after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. In his speech, he also pointed out the relevance of data-centric warfare and AI in modern combat, and stressed on India's self-reliance in defense and strategic autonomy.

