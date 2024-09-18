Record High Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls' First Phase

The first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir registered approximately a 59 percent voter turnout, marking the highest participation rate in the last seven elections, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole disclosed in a post-poll briefing.

Pole mentioned that the figures are preliminary and may see a slight increase as final reports come in from remote areas and postal ballots. The phase encompassed 24 seats across seven districts and ended without major incidents.

Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout at 77 percent, while Pulwama saw the lowest at 46 percent. Pole credited the increased participation to improved security, active political engagement, and an extensive campaign drive. The next two phases, scheduled for September 25 and October 1, are also expected to see strong voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)