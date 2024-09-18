Left Menu

Record High Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls' First Phase

The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 59 percent voter turnout, the highest in seven elections. Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole announced that the polling proceeded peacefully. The highest turnout was seen in Kishtwar district and the lowest in Pulwama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:14 IST
Record High Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls' First Phase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir registered approximately a 59 percent voter turnout, marking the highest participation rate in the last seven elections, Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole disclosed in a post-poll briefing.

Pole mentioned that the figures are preliminary and may see a slight increase as final reports come in from remote areas and postal ballots. The phase encompassed 24 seats across seven districts and ended without major incidents.

Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout at 77 percent, while Pulwama saw the lowest at 46 percent. Pole credited the increased participation to improved security, active political engagement, and an extensive campaign drive. The next two phases, scheduled for September 25 and October 1, are also expected to see strong voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024