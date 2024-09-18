DMK Steadfast Against 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK reaffirmed its opposition to the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative on Wednesday, stating that its objection remains unchanged since the idea's inception.

DMK Organising Secretary RS Bharathi asserted, "We have been opposing this from day one," and confirmed that the party would persist with its stand. Meanwhile, the state's main opposition party, AIADMK, represented by spokesperson RM Babu Murugavel, abstained from a definitive position, highlighting the extensive changes required before any concrete stance is taken.

In a move to advance the 'One Nation, One Election' plan, the union government has accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for phased simultaneous polls, subject to nationwide consensus-building. DMK's ally, VCK, voiced strong opposition to the proposal, with party chief Thol Thirumavalavan attributing ulterior motives to the Modi Government and vowing to resist the plan alongside like-minded parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)