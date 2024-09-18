BJP Protests in Kolkata Over RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a protest march in Kolkata's Nag Bazar, decrying the handling of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. West Bengal BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul alleged that the Police Commissioner, demanded to be expelled by doctors, was instead reassigned to the State Task Force.

"It's been one month since the horrific incident, yet the victim hasn't received justice. The Chief Minister, who is implicated, has been trying to shield those involved in this crime. Among the five demands of the junior doctors was the expulsion of the Police Commissioner, but he has been given a prize posting in the STF," Paul stated. Meanwhile, a delegation from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front arrived at Nabanna to meet the Chief Secretary.

The junior doctors had requested the meeting, asserting some demands remained unaddressed. Following Tuesday's meeting with the protesting doctors, the West Bengal government conceded to several demands, including the removal of Kolkata's police chief and two senior health officials.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize our cause, with false accusations of seeking power rather than justice and efforts to divide us via emails and audio clips. Yesterday, during a prolonged discussion with the Honorable Chief Minister, some of our five-point demands were partially met," stated a press release from the Junior Doctors Front. Consequently, Dr. Kaustav Nayak and Dr. Debashis Halder were removed from their posts as Director of Medical Education and Director of Health Services, respectively, within the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Additionally, Dr. Suparna Dutta, Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, and Joint DHS Dr. Swapan Soren, were similarly removed from their positions. The tragedy sparked by the discovery of the 31-year-old doctor's body on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College has led to an ongoing strike by thousands of junior doctors across the state. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)