Opposition Slams Simultaneous Elections Proposal

CPI(ML) Liberation, part of the opposition bloc INDIA, criticized the BJP-led government's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendation for simultaneous elections. The group claims that this move undermines democracy and federalism. General secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya argued it is undemocratic and driven by political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation, a key player within the opposition bloc INDIA, has voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led government following the Union Cabinet's acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendation for simultaneous elections. According to the group, this move undermines the foundational spirit of democracy and federalism.

CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, told PTI that the Constitution should not be amended to serve the ruling party's political ambitions. "It is an attempt to strike at the basic structure of the Constitution and undermine the basic spirit of democracy and federalism that is the lifeblood of the Constitution. This move is completely undemocratic," he emphasized.

Bhattacharya further elaborated that holding simultaneous elections—presented under the slogan 'one nation, one election'—could force a regimentation of politics through constitutional amendments. He noted that different elections, including assembly, Lok Sabha, panchayat, and municipal polls, have their unique contexts and should not be clubbed together solely for logistical reasons. "The assumption of logistical convenience and financial savings lacks credible studies or analyses," he claimed. Meanwhile, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for a comprehensive discussion and consensus on this divisive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

