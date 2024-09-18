Left Menu

Sanctions Imposed on Iranian Officials for Suppression of Protests

The US, Canada, and Australia imposed sanctions on Iranian officials for their role in suppressing protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini's death, due to the enforcement of hijab laws, sparked nationwide protests. The sanctions target those responsible for violence and coercion against protestors.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:09 IST
  • United States

The US, Canada, and Australia have collectively imposed sanctions on a group of Iranian officials, citing their involvement in suppressing protests and detaining individuals connected to the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in the custody of Iran's morality police two years ago, allegedly for improperly wearing a mandatory headscarf.

The sanctions, announced Wednesday, target a dozen officials accused of violently suppressing protests and arresting journalists in 2019 and 2022. Despite promises from Iran's new reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian to curb the morality police's harassment of women, instances of brutality continue to surface, including the recent shooting of a woman trying to evade a checkpoint.

US Treasury official Bradley T. Smith emphasized that the international community would hold accountable those enforcing Iran's harsh policies. The sanctions block the targeted individuals' access to US properties and bank accounts and restrict their ability to do business with American entities, though these actions are largely symbolic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

