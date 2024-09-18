Left Menu

JD(U) Supports Simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, Local Body Polls Excluded

Janata Dal (United) has voiced its support for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections but opposed combining them with local body polls. JD(U) officials argue that concurrent national and state elections will save costs and enhance policy continuity, though local elections are administered separately by state commissions.

Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, on Wednesday expressed its support for organizing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections but maintained that local body elections should remain separate.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha stressed that in many states, including Bihar, local body polls like those for municipalities and panchayats do not use party symbols and are overseen by state election commissions, separate from the national Election Commission.

Jha, who also serves as the leader of JD(U) in Rajya Sabha, noted that the party had previously communicated a similar stance to the committee on 'one nation, one election'. He advocated for the swift implementation of simultaneous national and state polls.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad emphasized that simultaneous elections would eliminate frequent electoral cycles, reduce public expenditure, and ensure policy continuity. The recommendation by the committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, would yield significant long-term benefits and potentially increase voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

