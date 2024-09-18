Left Menu

India Abstains in UN Vote on Israel's Occupation in Palestine

India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution was adopted with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions. The resolution demands Israel to end its occupation within 12 months and holds Israel accountable for violations of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:38 IST
India Abstains in UN Vote on Israel's Occupation in Palestine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India on Wednesday abstained from a vote in the UN General Assembly on a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months.

The 193-member General Assembly passed the resolution with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, including India. Other countries abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Israel and the US voted against the resolution.

The resolution, drafted by Palestinians, demanded that Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied territories, citing breaches of the UN Charter and international law. It emphasized that Israel must face legal consequences for its actions, including making reparation for any damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024