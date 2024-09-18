India Abstains in UN Vote on Israel's Occupation in Palestine
India abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution calling for Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution was adopted with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions. The resolution demands Israel to end its occupation within 12 months and holds Israel accountable for violations of international law.
India on Wednesday abstained from a vote in the UN General Assembly on a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months.
The 193-member General Assembly passed the resolution with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, including India. Other countries abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Israel and the US voted against the resolution.
The resolution, drafted by Palestinians, demanded that Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied territories, citing breaches of the UN Charter and international law. It emphasized that Israel must face legal consequences for its actions, including making reparation for any damage caused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- General Assembly
- India
- Israel
- Palestine
- occupation
- resolution
- international law
- abstention
- vote
ALSO READ
Palestine's Spirit Unbroken Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against South Korea
Controversies Erupt in SCBA Over Kolkata Case Resolution
Greta Thunberg Arrested in Copenhagen During Pro-Palestine Protest
India and Singapore Advocate Peaceful Resolution in South China Sea
India's Growing Role in Ukraine Conflict Resolution: Putin's Call for Peace