India Abstains in UN Vote on Israel's Occupation in Palestine

India on Wednesday abstained from a vote in the UN General Assembly on a resolution demanding that Israel end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory within 12 months.

The 193-member General Assembly passed the resolution with 124 nations in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, including India. Other countries abstaining included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Israel and the US voted against the resolution.

The resolution, drafted by Palestinians, demanded that Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied territories, citing breaches of the UN Charter and international law. It emphasized that Israel must face legal consequences for its actions, including making reparation for any damage caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)