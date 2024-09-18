Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Applauds 'One Nation, One Election' Plan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the Central government’s approval of the 'one nation, one election' recommendation as a significant measure to enhance democratic values. The Union government has accepted high-level panel recommendations for holding simultaneous elections after a nationwide consensus-building process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Applauds 'One Nation, One Election' Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday praised the Central government's approval of the 'one nation, one election' recommendation, describing it as a historic step aimed at strengthening democratic values and ideals.

The Union government has moved forward with its 'one nation, one election' plan by accepting the recommendations of a high-level panel to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This decision follows a comprehensive nationwide consensus-building exercise.

'On behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh, I heartily welcome the Union Cabinet's approval of the One Nation, One Election recommendation. This initiative, under PM Modi's leadership, will not only fortify Indian democratic values but also stands as a historic reform in our Parliamentary system,' Chief Minister Yadav posted on X.

Referencing the synchronised polls initiative, Yadav noted that the BJP's Sankalp Patra, or pledge document, has included this important declaration, indicating its significance and strategic importance.

MP BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma also echoed Yadav's sentiments and commended the Prime Minister for taking such a historic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024