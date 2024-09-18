Madhya Pradesh CM Applauds 'One Nation, One Election' Plan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday praised the Central government's approval of the 'one nation, one election' recommendation, describing it as a historic step aimed at strengthening democratic values and ideals.

The Union government has moved forward with its 'one nation, one election' plan by accepting the recommendations of a high-level panel to conduct simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This decision follows a comprehensive nationwide consensus-building exercise.

'On behalf of all the people of Madhya Pradesh, I heartily welcome the Union Cabinet's approval of the One Nation, One Election recommendation. This initiative, under PM Modi's leadership, will not only fortify Indian democratic values but also stands as a historic reform in our Parliamentary system,' Chief Minister Yadav posted on X.

Referencing the synchronised polls initiative, Yadav noted that the BJP's Sankalp Patra, or pledge document, has included this important declaration, indicating its significance and strategic importance.

MP BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma also echoed Yadav's sentiments and commended the Prime Minister for taking such a historic step.

(With inputs from agencies.)