Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denounced the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, terming it as impractical and against the federal structure. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using this as a gimmick to cover up failures. The BJP retorted, reminding Siddaramaiah of his past support for simultaneous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced his opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, deeming it inconsistent with the federal structure and logistically unfeasible. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the proposal as a diversionary tactic to mask his administrative shortcomings.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the Congress party would resist the proposal both within and outside Parliament, asserting it carries the BJP's concealed agenda. He cited widespread public dissent against the system. Meanwhile, the BJP rebuked Siddaramaiah, reminding him of his previous endorsement of the idea in 2016.

The Union Cabinet had approved the recommendation from a high-level panel, suggesting phased simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. However, Siddaramaiah pointed out legal and practical challenges, arguing it couldn't be implemented without significant constitutional amendments and increased logistical capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

