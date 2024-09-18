Sachin Pilot Criticizes BJP's Derogatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre for recent derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi, including a Union minister labeling him a terrorist.

Pilot argued these attacks were a response to the BJP's faltering Lok Sabha performance and Congress's rising influence in election-bound states like Haryana. He condemned the remarks as unacceptable and called for an apology and disciplinary actions against those responsible.

Highlighting Congress's pledge to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Pilot also criticized the BJP for its divisive politics and anti-people policies. He praised the Supreme Court for ensuring fair elections in the region and lauded high voter turnout as a sign of optimism for change.

