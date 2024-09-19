Left Menu

Biden to Address Economy Following Federal Reserve Rate Cut

U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation regarding the economy following a recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. He emphasized that inflation and interest rates are decreasing while the economy stays robust.

Updated: 19-09-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:07 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he will address the nation on Thursday to discuss the economy, following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point.

In a post on X, Biden highlighted that inflation and interest rates are falling while maintaining a strong economy.

