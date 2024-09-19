Top Stories in the Financial Times: Rolls-Royce Pioneering Deal and Teamsters' Political Neutrality

The Financial Times headlines today include a groundbreaking achievement for Rolls-Royce, which secured a deal to construct mini nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic. This marks the first order of its kind from a European government.

Meanwhile, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced they will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate at this time. This decision comes even after internal polls showed a majority of members supporting Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

In other news, UK ministers are re-evaluating existing plans to label meat and dairy products as 'not for EU' as part of the country's post-Brexit trade adjustments. Lastly, the International Monetary Fund has postponed its scheduled economic consultations with Russia, citing the need for additional data and analysis due to objections from Kyiv's allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)