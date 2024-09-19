Top Stories in the Financial Times: Rolls-Royce Pioneering Deal and Teamsters' Political Neutrality
The Financial Times reports that Rolls-Royce has won a contract to build mini nuclear plants in the Czech Republic. The Teamsters union has withheld political endorsements, despite members favoring Donald Trump. The UK is reviewing post-Brexit meat and dairy labeling plans, and the IMF postponed economic talks with Russia.
The Financial Times headlines today include a groundbreaking achievement for Rolls-Royce, which secured a deal to construct mini nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic. This marks the first order of its kind from a European government.
Meanwhile, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced they will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate at this time. This decision comes even after internal polls showed a majority of members supporting Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.
In other news, UK ministers are re-evaluating existing plans to label meat and dairy products as 'not for EU' as part of the country's post-Brexit trade adjustments. Lastly, the International Monetary Fund has postponed its scheduled economic consultations with Russia, citing the need for additional data and analysis due to objections from Kyiv's allies.
