Congress Leaders Appointed to Key Parliamentary Committees

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will head the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, according to party sources.

Veteran leader Digvijaya Singh will chair the panel on education, while former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lead the committee on agriculture. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka is set to head the panel on rural development.

This selection aligns with the party's commitment to social justice, ensuring representation for marginalized communities in significant roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)