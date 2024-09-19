Congress Leaders Appointed to Key Parliamentary Committees
Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Saptagiri Ulaka have been appointed to chair key parliamentary standing committees on external affairs, education, agriculture, and rural development respectively. This move highlights the party’s focus on social justice and inclusion of deprived sections in governance. The official notification is awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will head the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, according to party sources.
Veteran leader Digvijaya Singh will chair the panel on education, while former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lead the committee on agriculture. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka is set to head the panel on rural development.
This selection aligns with the party's commitment to social justice, ensuring representation for marginalized communities in significant roles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO Launches Training on Evidence-Based Policymaking for Decent Work and Social Justice in Pakistan
National Workshop Aims for Social Justice in Panchayats
Key Parliamentary Committees Begin Work on Reservation, National Water Program
Ministry of Social Justice to Host 'Chintan Shivir' in Agra to Assess Social Empowerment Schemes
Congress to Chair Key Parliamentary Committees Amid Formation Delays