Congress Leaders Appointed to Key Parliamentary Committees

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Saptagiri Ulaka have been appointed to chair key parliamentary standing committees on external affairs, education, agriculture, and rural development respectively. This move highlights the party’s focus on social justice and inclusion of deprived sections in governance. The official notification is awaited.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will head the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, according to party sources.

Veteran leader Digvijaya Singh will chair the panel on education, while former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will lead the committee on agriculture. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka is set to head the panel on rural development.

This selection aligns with the party's commitment to social justice, ensuring representation for marginalized communities in significant roles.

