Atishi to Be Sworn In as Delhi Chief Minister
Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will take the oath of office on September 21. Initially, only Atishi was to be sworn in, but it was later decided that her council of ministers would also take the oath. Arvind Kejriwal resigned as chief minister on Tuesday.
Updated: 19-09-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi and her cabinet will formally take the oath of office on September 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday.
Initially, the ruling party intended for only Atishi to be sworn in, but the decision was later altered to include her council of ministers in the ceremony.
This development follows the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister on Tuesday, paving the way for Atishi to stake her claim to establish a new government in the national capital.
