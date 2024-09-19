BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations and Past Remarks
BJP president J P Nadda accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community, and aligning with anti-India forces. This counterattack follows Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter demanding action against BJP members for using violent and objectionable language against the opposition. Nadda defended Modi while critiquing Congress's historical conduct.
BJP president J P Nadda has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of a history of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the OBC community. Nadda's response follows a letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who urged Prime Minister Modi to rein in BJP members making violent and objectionable statements against Gandhi.
Nadda criticized Kharge's letter, claiming it was politically motivated to defend a 'failed product' like Gandhi, who he alleged has repeatedly insulted Modi and the Hindu sanatan culture. He also highlighted past controversial remarks by Congress leaders, including Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi.
The BJP president's letter served as a counter-narrative, accusing Congress of hypocrisy and recounting instances where party members allegedly insulted Modi and defamed the country. He urged Kharge to introspect on Congress's political conduct and questioned the party's stand on Indian democracy.
