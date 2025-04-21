Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress, Advocates Symbol Shift to 'Lungi'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress for its alleged lack of development, suggesting a change of their election symbol to 'lungi'. He highlighted peace and progress under his leadership with direct scheme benefits. Upcoming panchayat elections play a crucial role for continued state development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of Congress policies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for a change in the party's election symbol from 'hand' to 'lungi', alleging their development focuses only on distributing traditional attire.
Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Sarma promoted his administration's achievements over the past four years, citing direct financial benefits and restoration of peace and progress.
As the state eyes upcoming panchayat elections, Sarma emphasized the importance of the BJP-AGP alliance, promising further growth under their 'triple-engine' governance strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
