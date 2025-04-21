Assam CM Sarma Criticizes Congress, Advocates Symbol Shift to 'Lungi'

In a sharp critique of Congress policies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated for a change in the party's election symbol from 'hand' to 'lungi', alleging their development focuses only on distributing traditional attire.

Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Sarma promoted his administration's achievements over the past four years, citing direct financial benefits and restoration of peace and progress.

As the state eyes upcoming panchayat elections, Sarma emphasized the importance of the BJP-AGP alliance, promising further growth under their 'triple-engine' governance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)