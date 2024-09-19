Left Menu

Mukesh Ahlawat Joins Atishi's New Delhi Cabinet

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join Delhi's new Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. Four existing ministers will be retained. Ahlawat replaces Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. The introduction of the new Cabinet comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST
Mukesh Ahlawat Joins Atishi's New Delhi Cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on September 21.

AAP announced that current ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain will retain their positions.

Ahlawat's inclusion fills the vacancy left by social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. The new Council of Ministers will have a brief tenure, as Delhi assembly elections are due in February. The name of the seventh Cabinet member is yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024