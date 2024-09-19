Mukesh Ahlawat Joins Atishi's New Delhi Cabinet
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join Delhi's new Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. Four existing ministers will be retained. Ahlawat replaces Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. The introduction of the new Cabinet comes ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled for February next year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on September 21.
AAP announced that current ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain will retain their positions.
Ahlawat's inclusion fills the vacancy left by social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. The new Council of Ministers will have a brief tenure, as Delhi assembly elections are due in February. The name of the seventh Cabinet member is yet to be revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand's King Endorses New Cabinet
Thailand's King Endorses New Cabinet Led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Thailand's New Coalition Cabinet: A Power Play By Pheu Thai
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's USA Visit Yields Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment
Sharad Pawar Advocates Post-Election Decision on MVA's Chief Ministerial Candidate