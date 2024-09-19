Mukesh Ahlawat Joins Atishi's New Delhi Cabinet

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on September 21.

AAP announced that current ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain will retain their positions.

Ahlawat's inclusion fills the vacancy left by social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned in April. The new Council of Ministers will have a brief tenure, as Delhi assembly elections are due in February. The name of the seventh Cabinet member is yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)