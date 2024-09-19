Punjab Police Crackdown on PTI Supporters Ahead of Lahore Rally

Punjab Police have launched an aggressive crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, arresting dozens ahead of a major power show in Lahore scheduled for this Saturday.

Among those detained are PTI's parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, and senior leader Afzal Phat. PTI plans to hold a significant rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, despite alleged repressive tactics by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

PTI founder Imran Khan has urged the public to partake in the rally, advocating for democratic rights. In response, the PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking legal intervention to halt the arrests and asserting their constitutional right to peaceful assembly. Conversely, a PML-N supporter has petitioned against allowing the rally, citing inflammatory speeches at previous gatherings.

