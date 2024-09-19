Democracy Restored: Modi's Vision for Empowered Youth in Jammu & Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for rediscovering their faith in democracy, as he announced the BJP's commitment to restoring the region's statehood. Addressing an election rally, Modi criticized rival parties and highlighted the significant progress made in recent years toward empowering the younger generation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday for rediscovering their faith in democracy, stating that their renewed belief in their votes' power marks the first step towards their empowerment.
Speaking at an election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Modi reaffirmed the BJP's promise to restore the region's statehood, as announced earlier in Parliament. He commended the Jammu and Kashmir BJP for making substantial efforts in youth employment, skill development, and fair job allocations.
Modi's speech took a critical tone against the Congress, National Conference (NC), and People's Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of stifling democracy for their gain. He reminded the crowd of past political manipulations and praised recent significant progress, including high voter turnouts and peaceful elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indo-American Vote Campaign Launched Ahead of Presidential Elections
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Likely to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections on Congress Ticket
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir Campaign
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP for 'spreading hate and fear' across the country, says Congress will defeat it with love.
BJP's Historic Campaign in J-K: Upcoming Elections Mark a New Beginning